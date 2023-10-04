Wednesday 04 October 2023 - 21:48:28 by cailou



Double-CD – Jewel Case, larger than life 24 pages booklet with liner notes, including:









First CD:



– Original album “Diva” (1994)



Second CD:



– Demo “As Illusive As A Dream” (1994)



– Demo “Emotional Wound” (1995)



– Extra Re-Recorded Tracks (2010)







This weekend marks the changing of seasons with the arrival of Autumn.



This year, the beginning of this season takes on an even more symbolic and special nature, with the long-awaited opening of the pre-sale of the ultimate edition of Diva.



This edition was made with all the care and respect that it always deserved and finally will be set free for all to cherish.



Expect a full blown upscale re-edition of this landmark record, an absolutely must have classic and probably the most ambitious and important release to date by Larvae Records.



All design by Phobos Anomaly Design



Released under exclusive and limited license by Avantegarde Mngt





Source : https://www.facebook.com/HeavenwoodOfficial/posts/pfbid034Ek2R8bF5yABsn7btYws3FUnkMCu2a5DPYMY6e6QvrFUAHi2wiMq47PabsBYz3mPl?locale=ru_RU