Tuesday 26 September 2023 - 22:20:30 by Lord_SatanachiiA

The debut album by Numidian Killing Machine's "Psychotronik Breakdown" that came out this August 15th 2023 will be available in CD format, 4 panel digipack with a 16 pages booklet plus a sticker this October 13th 2023Pre-order https://fetznerdeathrecords.de/Numidian-Killing-Machine-Psychotronik-Breakdown Source : https://fetznerdeathrecords.de/