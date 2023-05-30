Japanese Metalcore act Hanabie will embark on their first European tour later this year. The tour is slated in August with stops at different music festivals like Dynamo Open Air, Leyendos del Rock and Metal Days. Additionally, the group will play their first concerts in the United States as well. The band was announced play at Aftershock Festival, Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Louder Than Life.
Source : https://www.jame-world.com/pl/event/27575-2023-08-04-hanabie-european-tour-2023.html
