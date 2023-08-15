Spanish Thrash Metal masters Angelus Apatrida will be releasing their eighth studio album, ‘Aftermath,’ on October 20, 2023 via Century Media Records! In celebration, the band is now sharing the ripping new single, “Cold,” along with an intense music video
Regarding “Cold,” the thrashers’ comment, “Our new album ‘Aftermath’ has a very compact flow and loads of powerful songs. And it took ages for all the people involved in the production to choose the singles; all of the 10 songs are singles themselves! But ‘Cold’ might be the ideal first one to introduce this new album, because it has all the Angelus Apatrida ingredients to make this song a new Metal Hymn. Very deep and strong lyrics plus an amazing video story makes this track a perfect starting point. But, trust me, the whole album is a mind-blowing combination of our best-songs-ever.”
Source : https://www.youtube.com/centurymedia
