On July 18, 2023 German post-hardcore band has announced breaking up on their official Facebook profile.
Here is the official statement:
Farewell, Breathe Atlantis
With a mix of sadness and gratitude, we announce that Breathe Atlantis will be parting ways. It's been an incredible ride, filled with unforgettable memories. We want to thank each and every one of you for joining us on this musical journey. Your support has meant the world to us.
As we close this chapter, we reflect on the memories we've created together, the stages we've rocked, and the connections we've made through our music.
While this may mark the end of Breathe Atlantis, we encourage you to hold onto the music that brought us together. Let it inspire and uplift you whenever you need it most.
Thank you for being part of our story. We'll cherish the moments we've shared and the love we've received.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/breatheatlantis
