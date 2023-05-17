METAL
Project Silence : New track "Cult"
Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 19:20:21 by shredderman
Industrial metal band Project Silence has released a visualizer for their newest single, "Cult", which will be part of their next album.
Cult by Project Silence
Source :
https://www.facebook.com/projectsilenceband
Tags :
#Project Silence
#Industrial Metal
#Album release
#New track available
#Video
