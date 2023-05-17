Project Silence : New track "Cult"

Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 19:20:21 by shredderman


Industrial metal band Project Silence has released a visualizer for their newest single, "Cult", which will be part of their next album.

 











 



 


Source : https://www.facebook.com/projectsilenceband

Tags : #Project Silence #Industrial Metal #Album release #New track available #Video

Comments

no comment yet, be the first person to add one !
Add a comment