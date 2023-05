Saturday 06 May 2023 - 16:43:38 by opeth59

Finnish black/thrashers from Walhalla released their second album on April 28 on Great Dane Records. This one is called "Release the Beast"Tracklist :1. Through the Shores of Acheron2. Ensemble to the Feast3. The Bride of the Profane4. Peace, Love and Understanding5. Cabin in the Woods6. Demons over Nordland7. Sinner8. Walhalla Rising9. Morningstar Above10. Punishment of the Crippled World11. Goat for KirillSource : https://greatdanerecords.bandcamp.com/album/release-the-beast