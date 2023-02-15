After the release of critically acclaimed album "Eulogy for the Gods", Serbian Heavy Metal force Claymorean, fronted by the vocalist extraordinaire Dejana Garčević, is ready to unleash the newest piece of music called "By This Sword We Rule: A Decade of Steel".
This monumental edition will span across the first decade of the band's work, carrying 15 songs in total and clocking at 76 minutes of pure epic Power Metal eargasm.
The CD will be released worldwide through "Stormspell Records" and it will contain the brand new EP named "The Vendetta Trilogy" (featuring 3 newly recorded classic tracks), the re-recording of "Cimmeria" featuring Alexandra Lioness (Jenner), 1st version of "Blood of the Dragon" featuring Cederick Forsberg (Blazon Stone) on all instruments, a selection of 8 rare demo songs (recorded from 2014 to 2020) and 2 live tracks recorded during the band's first show in the city of Kragujevac. None of the songs have been previously released on any physical media.
The sleeve artwork is beautifully done by the amazing artist Yannick Bouchard (King Diamond, Blazon Stone, Ancient Empire, Merciless Law), while the superb sound mixing and mastering was once again nailed by the Claymorean's producer Boris Šurlan (Midnight Studio).
Full track list:
1. Arioch, Knight of the Swords (2023 re-recording)
2. Hymn of Vengeance (2023 re-recording)
3. The Triumph (2023 re-recording)
4. Cimmeria (2023 re-recording feat. Alexandra Lioness of Jenner)
5. Blood of the Dragon (feat. Ced Forsberg of Blazon Stone)
6. Dreamer on a Path of Light (demo 2014)
7. Night Eternal (demo 2014)
8. Prince of Immortals (demo 2014)
9. Old Mountain (demo 2016)
10. The Final Journey (demo 2016)
11. Blood-Red Shield (demo 2016)
12. Blackest Void (demo 2016)
13. Battle in the Sky (demo 2020)
14. Spirit of Merciless Time (live 2021)
15. We Fight Like Lions (live 2021)
The founding member and band's guitarist Vlad explains the story behind this release:
"We came a long way, not just this past decade as Claymorean, but as people. We are older (not necessarily wiser) and we have so little precious time left on this Earth to do something good and meaningful, even if it’s significant only to ourselves. That’s why this release is so special. It revives the days of old told in a new way - old songs done all over again exactly how we play them in front of the audiences nowadays, as well as some rare demos and unreleased tracks. It’s the sound of our past, but also the sound of our present, and a present to you all. This release represents who we are today - a seemingly unstoppable Heavy Metal quintet from Lazarevac. We hope to be that for many years to come."
Catch Claymorean performing live on stage at this year's "Up The Hammers" festival in Athens (May 18th - warm up show).
Source : https://www.metal-rules.com/2023/02/13/serbian-metal-titans-claymorean-to-release-anniversary-album-release-date-tbd
