Sunday 30 October 2022 - 17:55:33 by Fantrol

Extreme metal, Hardcore punk and crossover band "Dead Cross" uploaded their new studio album under the name "II". Dead Cross is a band formed by drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Fantomas, Testament and Mr. Bungle) and vocalist Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, etc) along with guitarist Michael Crain (Retox) and the Bassist Justin Pearson (the Locust, Head Wound City and Retox).Source : https://www.facebook.com/deadcrossofficial/