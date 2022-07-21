The leader of Trust X Anton Mishukov talks about the new single:
"The lyrics and vocal melody to the song "Ravens" were invented by me back in 2013. Since then, the developments have been in the archive, and recently I decided to bring them to their logical conclusion. The mood and message of that rough sketch coincided so much with my current experiences that I postponed all the projects I had been working on recently and plunged headlong into the process of creating the song. I hope that "Ravens" will be able to reach your hearts in these difficult times. Love your land and honor the traditions of our ancestors. After all, only by defeating the ravens inside ourselves, we can make this world a better place!"
Source : https://www.facebook.com/trustx.metalband
