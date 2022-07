Friday 17 June 2022 - 16:30:21 by Ghost65

Saturday 18th June at VILLA ROSSI - Genoa (Italy) return on stage with new songsFabio CARMOTTI - Lead VocalsAndrew SPANE - GuitarsAlessandro ASBORNO - BassTony ANZALDI - DrumsThe show can you see live streaming on youtube at 7 pm (italian hour). See belowSource : https://www.facebook.com/NoManEyes