Japanese metal act Nocturnal Bloodlust have announced the release of his new album on March 4, 2022. The release is called Argos and will be released on May 4, 2022.
The album marks the first full-length album release in approximately 8 years. A special edition of the album containing a second disc and two DVD will be released as well. Additionally the band will embark on a national tour called The Awaken Tour in May and June this year.
Source : https://en.nocturnalbloodlust.com/news0010/
