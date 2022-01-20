Finnish Industrial Metal formation Project Silence are pleased to introduce two new permanent members in the ranks, guitarist Aksu Mussalo aka A and bassist Henri Hakkarainen aka H.
Statement from the band: "Good news, everyone! We are pleased to announce two new members Aksu Mussalo aka A as our new guitarist and Henri Hakkarainen aka H as our new bass player! We have known A for many years and he has been with us since the summer, he truly has earned his place in the band as a hard-working and humble guy with amazing talent.
"After two years of searching for a new bass player, we think we have finally found someone to fill the big shoes that were left by Tuomo aka Sturmpanzerjäger. We like to welcome H as well to the family!
"We have been working really hard behind the scenes to train new and old songs with these guys and we are very excited about what the future brings!"
Band also recently released two singles from their upcoming 3rd album.
Blood Moon:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/projectsilenceband/?ref=page_internal
Add a comment