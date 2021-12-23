Above The Stars : "Eat Me, Drink Me, Follow Me"

Thursday 23 December 2021 - 22:36:00 by DrStein


Russian Dark Metal band Above The Stars share a music video for their newest single, Eat Me, Drink Me, Follow Me, featuring Ryoji Shinomoto of Japanese extreme Power Metal outfit Gyze.


Ryoji Shinomoto said:

"I'm honored to be a part of Above The Stars' wonderful music with my traditional Japanese instruments and my growl vocals! And most of all, I'm glad that the Russians are paying attention to the Japanese sound! I hope they'll come to Japan for a concert someday."




 


Source : https://www.facebook.com/above.the.stars.band

Tags : #Above The Stars #Dark Metal #Video

