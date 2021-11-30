XCIII unveils the video ''Red Lights'' from the new album Void, to be released on the 14th January 2022 via My Kingdom Music. You can also listen to the single on Bandcamp.
VOID is Avantgarde, VOID is Hypnotic, VOID is Dark Art. XCIII created a cinematic vision where Avantgarde Music, Prog-Rock, Coldwave, warm female voices dance in a marvellous vortex driving the listeners into a dreamy soundscape finding its musical references in bands like ULVER, THE PINEAPPLE THIEF, STEVEN WILSON, LUNATIC SOUL. Steve Kitch (from The Pineapple Thief) mastered the album.
Source : http://xciii.fr/
