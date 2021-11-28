Japanese metal doujin music circle and creative project Elfensjón has opened up a website for their upcoming fourth studio album "Ephemera". The album will be released on December 24, 2021. Pre-orders are available starting ond December 10.
The group previously released the singles "Thorn" and "Witch of Abyss" on November 9, 2021 and November 23.
The group revealed the album artwork and the tracklist. Ephemera will feature eight tracks in total.
Tracklist.
1. Wiegenlied
2. Naraku no Majo (Witch of Abyss)
3. Toge (Thorn)
4. Hrafntinna
5. Fallen
6. Undead Sin
7. Akatsuki o Hōmureba
8. Rakuin no na wa Kagayaku
Listen to the previously released singles here:
Thorn
Witch of Abyss
