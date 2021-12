Sunday 28 November 2021 - 09:24:41 by TheGorothInside

Japanese metal doujin music circle and creative projecthas opened up a website for their upcoming fourth studio album "Ephemera". The album will be released onPre-orders are available starting ondThe group previously released the singles "Thorn" and "Witch of Abyss" on November 9, 2021 and November 23.The group revealed the album artwork and the tracklist. Ephemera will feature eight tracks in total.Tracklist.1. Wiegenlied2. Naraku no Majo (Witch of Abyss)3. Toge (Thorn)4. Hrafntinna5. Fallen6. Undead Sin7. Akatsuki o Hōmureba8. Rakuin no na wa KagayakuListen to the previously released singles here:Source : https://elfensjon.site/ephemera/