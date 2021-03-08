Japanese Doujin music circle and creative project ELFENSJóN have released their new single "Witch of Abyss" on November 23. 2021 along with a lyrics video on the groups' official YouTube channel.
Witch of Abyss is the second single of the new album called Ephemera which is set to be released this winter. The first single "Thorn" was released back on November 9 this year.
Doujin singer and utaite (a Japanese term for singers who release coverversions of previously released songs and publish them on Japanese video platform Nico Nico Douga) YURiCa was chosen for the role as the Witch of Abyss singing the song.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eduyTrslL34
