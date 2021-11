Monday 08 November 2021 - 20:29:53 by TheGorothInside

Japanese metal music doujin circlewill release his first single of their upcoming album Ephemera on November 9, 2021. The track is titled "Thorn" and will be accompanied with a music video released on the circle's YouTube channel.In October the circle announced their second full-length album (and their fourth effort overall) for a later release this year.Keisuke Kurose wrote on the release of the new single:This is the single from the 4th album "EPHEMERA" by ELFENSJóN , Creative project by Keisuke Kurose (composer) and Kachiru Ishizuku (illustrator). It is another story of the brother and sister that takes over the world of "ASH OF ROUGE".Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94Ae1uksuoE