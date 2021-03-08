Japanese metal music doujin circle Elfensjón will release his first single of their upcoming album Ephemera on November 9, 2021. The track is titled "Thorn" and will be accompanied with a music video released on the circle's YouTube channel.
In October the circle announced their second full-length album (and their fourth effort overall) for a later release this year.
Keisuke Kurose wrote on the release of the new single:
This is the single from the 4th album "EPHEMERA" by ELFENSJóN, Creative project by Keisuke Kurose (composer) and Kachiru Ishizuku (illustrator). It is another story of the brother and sister that takes over the world of "ASH OF ROUGE".
