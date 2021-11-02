Above The Stars : Cover for Lord of the Lost's song

Tuesday 02 November 2021 - 17:21:55 by DrStein


Above The Stars released music video for cover of Lord of the Lost's "In the Field of Blood", song taken from the new album Judas.




 


Source : https://www.facebook.com/above.the.stars.band

Tags : #Above The Stars #Dark Metal #Video

