On September 19, 2021 British Hardcore act Brutality Will Prevail announced the end of the band by the year 2022. The band released a short statement on the groups' official Facebook where they state changes of people and priorities as the main reasons for the end of the band.
Brutality Will Prevail will play some final shows but have not stated when/where and how many shows they will be playing before splitting up.
The band's statement:
BWP 2005-2022
We've decided to call it a day for BWP. Every band gets to a point where other aspects of life take president. People change, priorities change.
We want to thank anyone who's ever been involved with the band whether it be friends, family, prior members and anyone who's ever supported what we have done. Literally nothing can happen without that support so we thank you eternally.
We will be playing final shows but no word on where/when/how many as of yet. Don't hesitate to reach out and let us know what you'd like to see.
[email protected]
[email protected]
Thank you
Source : https://www.facebook.com/brutalitywillprevail/posts/424914342323091
Damn, that's terrible news, these guys were something special. BWP will be missed, RIP