Energema : New video "The Eyes of Pharaoh"
Tuesday 14 September 2021 - 21:03:43 by DrStein
Power metal band
Energema
released the official video for the song "The Eyes of Pharaoh", taken from the upcoming album "Promised Land".
Source :
https://metalism.bandcamp.com/album/promised-land
Tags :
#Energema
#Thrash Metal
#Album release
#Video
