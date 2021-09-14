Energema : New video "The Eyes of Pharaoh"

Tuesday 14 September 2021 - 21:03:43 by DrStein


Power metal band Energema released the official video for the song "The Eyes of Pharaoh", taken from the upcoming album "Promised Land".




 


Source : https://metalism.bandcamp.com/album/promised-land

Tags : #Energema #Thrash Metal #Album release #Video

