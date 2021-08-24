Former Trouble and current The Skull vocalist Eric Wagner has died of pneumonia brought about by Covid-19. His son, Luke Wagner, confirmed on social media. It is impossible to estimate the devastation that Wagner’s loss means to the international underground community at large, but it nearly goes without saying that he was a legend in his own time with a career spanning more than 40 years behind him, as well as someone continuing to do pivotal work in Doom Metal today.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/troubletheskull/
Tags : #The Skull #Doom Metal #Exclusive
