It has been confirmed that the Illinois Nu Metal quartet, who's been on a hiatus since 2010, will reform for appearances at four Danny Wimmer Presents festivals: Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Welcome To Rockville.
Mudavyne has been on a hiatus following the release of their self-titled fifth studio album, to allow vocalist Chad Gray and and guitarist Greg Tribbett to focus on their side band Hell Yeah. When Gray sacked Tribbett from that band in 2014, the notion of a Mudvayne reunion seem highly unlikely, although the singer refused to declare the band dead, saying, “We all still talk and i'm not ready to put a headstone on anything yet."
Danny Wimmer says: "In our fan surveys, Mudvayne has consistently been one of the most requested bands — even though they weren't an active band! We've been working for years to make this happen, so when I got the call that they'd finally take a meeting, [DWP Executive VP & Talent Buyer] Gary Spivack and I jumped at the chance to fly to Vegas. We sat down for dinner with Mudvayne, their lawyer Eric German, manager Diony Sepulveda and agent Ryan Harlacher — the band hadn't even been in the same room together for 10 years — and pleaded our case for why the time was right for this to happen. We were hoping to announce this in 2020, we're fortunate enough to be able to do it in 2021, and DWP is super pumped to have Mudvayne exclusively at all four of our festivals this year."
Source : https://www.loudersound.com/news/it-looks-like-mudvayne-are-reuniting
