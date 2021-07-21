METAL
Trust X : New video "Type Blood"
Wednesday 21 July 2021 - 18:10:05 by DrStein
Russia's heavy/power metal band
Trust X
has released the video "Blood Type".
Source :
https://www.youtube.com/metalism
Tags :
#Trust X
#Thrash Metal
#Video
