As some of you may have seen on social media recently, Axemaster now has an almost entirely new lineup; we are now taking this opportunity to officially announce and introduce the new band. Remaining from the lineup that recorded "Crawling Chaos" is vocalist Geoff McGraw and guitarist Joe Sims; joining them in this new version of Axemaster is guitarist Edwin Ortiz, drummer Jason "Coz" Causley, and bassist Jimmy Newcomb.
Edwin is the band's newest edition. He is a guitarist extraordinaire originally from Puerto Rico who has been influenced by some of the greatest shredders around, including Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Alex Skolnick, and James Murphy; his ability and style definitely reflect those influences. Edwin is also a skilled producer who has his own personal studio. This, along with Joe Sims and his studio, gives the band extra options when recording a new album.
Jason is a very aggressive and energetic drummer whose intense style is just what Axemaster needed; his playing fits with the material perfectly, to the point of actually improving some of the tunes. His influences include Tim Alexander, Dave Lombardo, Neil Peart, Gene Holgan, Matt Cameron, John Bonham, and Bill Ward. As side note, Jason studied music at a local college while attending tech school where he earned a degree in multimedia.
Jimmy joining the band is a unique situation because he played with Joe Sims from 1987 until 1995 in both Axemaster and The Awakening. He was part of recording the Axemaster releases "Death Before Dishonor" and "5 Demons", as well as "Invictus" from The Awakening. Jimmy is a very skilled player who can play just about anything from a variety of musical genres. He cites his main influences to be Geezer Butler and John Paul Jones.
As previously advertised on the Axemaster Facebook page, the "new" band did recently play one show with an incomplete lineup (supporting NMOBHM legends Cloven Hoof); Edwin had not been with the band long enough to be ready to play a show. However, the band isn't going to play any more shows until Edwin can be included and the band can be at full strength. We hope that all will check on http://www.axemasterofficial.com/ and/or https://www.facebook.com/axemasterofficial for updates and future shows; this new version of Axemaster has the potential to be the best ever, will DEFINITELY be worth checking out!
Also, new material for a new album is being written and is on the horizon, be looking for future updates!!!!!!!!
Source : https://www.facebook.com/axemasterofficial
waitin for news ))