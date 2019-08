Thursday 15 August 2019 - 12:55:46 by resurgam

ALL BLACK by PITCHBLACK

The release of the new Pitchblack album called All Black takes place on July 13, 2019. The album has 13 songs and some of them are be completely unexpected and experimental. Order a physical and digital copy of the album is open on Bandcamp: https://pitchblackofficial.bandcamp.com/album/all-black Source : https://vk.com/officialpitchblack