Thursday 15 August 2019 - 12:51:35 by stefanosiracusano

Italian-American death metallers Golden Rusk have announced there will be several special guests for the new album such as Italian guitarists Antonio Campisi, Umberto Ferro and straight from Michigan the vocalist Dennis Alan Spens (Auracast). The album’s name is not leaked yet but the release date might be by the end of 2019.Source : https://www.facebook.com/goldenruskofficial/