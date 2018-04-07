Hoth (USA) : Vengeance

Saturday 07 April 2018 - 14:25:55 by xul64




Ci-joint l'extrait Vengeance tiré du futur album "Astral Necromancy" des américains de HOTH.


Sortie Juin 2018. Un groupe à découvrir pour les amateurs de Black Métal de qualité.




Source : https://hothmusic.bandcamp.com/album/astral-necromancy

Tags : #Hoth (USA) #Death Metal #Album release

Comments

no comment yet, be the first person to add one !
Add a comment