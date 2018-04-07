METAL
ROCK
EN
FR
DE
中文
PT
ES
RU
PL
Webzine
Encyclopedia
Forums
Reviews
Interviews
Live Reports
Photos galleries
Bands
Albums
Music Style
Artists
Audio
Video
Labels
Places
Subscribing
|
Pass lost ?
SPIRIT OF
METAL
|
SPIRIT OF
ROCK
METAL
|
ROCK
EN
FR
DE
中文
PT
ES
RU
PL
Reviews
Interviews
Live Reports
Photos galleries
Bands
Albums
Music Style
Artists
Audio
Video
Labels
Places
Subscribing
Pass lost ?
Webzine
Encyclopedia
Forums
Hoth (USA) : Vengeance
Saturday 07 April 2018 - 14:25:55 by xul64
Ci-joint l'extrait Vengeance tiré du futur album "Astral Necromancy" des américains de HOTH.
Sortie Juin 2018. Un groupe à découvrir pour les amateurs de Black Métal de qualité.
Source :
https://hothmusic.bandcamp.com/album/astral-necromancy
Tags :
#Hoth (USA)
#Death Metal
#Album release
Comments
no comment yet, be the first person to add one !
Add a comment
Add a comment