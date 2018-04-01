UK Heavy Metal band, Hamerex, have revealed the first part of their upcoming E.P. Trilogy, The Abyss Vol. 1.
The first part, which will be released digitally via iTunes/Spotify/Amazon etc… on Friday 13th April 2018, includes two brand new songs, Broken and Crucifixion (the latter features bassist Marc Hood on lead vocals), as well as new recordings of The Dark Tower and The Extremist.
The Abyss Vol. 1 was recorded at Laurel House Studios in Wakefield, with Matt Knee producing, mixing and mastering. Keira James has returned, designing the artwork for each EP and the eventual release of the CD collection.
Tracklisting
The Extremist
Broken
The Dark Tower
Crucifixion
The Abyss Vol. One is available digitally now on the Hamerex store with The Abyss Complete Collection CD also available to pre-order.
The Abyss Complete Collection CD will be made available around the release of The Abyss Vol. 3, which is set to be released before the end of the year.
Source : https://hamerex.com/2018/03/27/the-abyss-vol-1-revealed/
