Black Kirin (黑麒麟) consists of experienced metal musicians from the Chinese underground extreme metal scene. Following a number of gigs the band has played across China and a substantial amount of releases since the band formed, Black Kirin has now evolved into a much more mature stage than ever before. In 2017, Black Kirin returns with another monumental album "金陵祭" (Nanking Massacre) via Pest Productions.
This album refers to The Nanking Massacre was an episode of mass murder and mass rape committed by Japanese troops against the residents of Nanjing (Nanking), then the capital of the Republic of China, during the Second Sino-Japanese War. The massacre is also known as the Rape of Nanking or, using Pinyinromanization, the Nanjing Massacre or Rape of Nanjing. The band goes beyond the artistic boundaries between extreme metal and oriental folk. The haunting, intense and yet melodic songs with the oriental folkloric atmosphere strongly demonstrate Black Kirin's continued musical exploration.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PK2XOQrgWus&t=
