Nüwa, the new conceptual album from Taiwan Black Metal master 黑冥煞 Inferno Requiem in 2017, represent both something old-fashioned as well as new blending if people are quite acquainted with knowledge regarding black metal. The theme takes place of a legendary myth to the utterly forgotten tale in Chinese history. While considered "unholy," "unorthodox" by some; it is bold to hypothesize alternative opinions compared to the so-called "common history" we read and brain-washed today. As Inferno Requiem always does, sci-fi elements are rendered within the contents, with tone of forewarning prophecy.
Musically the album is just pure primitive Black Metal, represent in the pattern of freezing atmosphere, which true Black Metal once was. Simultaneously, the entire scene setting is arranged within the likes of sick, thick fog; reverberating in a dark, solitude of cavernous space.
Recommend for fans of Judas Iscariot, early Setherial, and early Gorgoroth.
Tracklist :
1. Nüwa (女媧)
2. Ten Suns (十日)
3. Apocalypse Chaos (沌啟)
4. Nefarious Moaning (肓喃)
5. The Investiture I (封神)
6. Mephitis Leftover (殘穢)
7. Necrobewitchment (屍女)
8. Aberrant Maleficium (災異)
9. Red Planet (熒惑)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hXb7T1WGcE&t=
