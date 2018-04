Sunday 01 April 2018 - 08:54:19 by ScholomanceWebzine

The Japanese one-man DSBM project KANASHIMI's sophomore album "INORI" is now released. Following the 2010 EP "In The Tears", the new album remains the same genre by adopting more Japanese-style popular sounding tunes. Melodic and touching, yet tortured with pain. This is some unique composition delivered by the one and only KANASHIMI Kanashimi (悲しみ) is Japanese for ''sorrow'' or ''sadness'' and "Inori" (祈り) is a Japanese word meaning "prayer", and is occasionally used as a girl's name in Japanese.Tracklist :1. Scar of heart2. Tomurai3. Lost Soul4. In My Tears5. Nostalgia6. INORISource : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MQYxHWP9N0&t=