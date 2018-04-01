"The Game", the new video from Russian Power Metal masters Trust X, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's last album, "Inverted Dreams", which will be released in December 2017 via Metalism Records. The effort will be made available as a CD (limited to 150 units).
"Inverted Dreams" tracklisting:
1. Очнись ото сна
2. Верни свою жизнь
3. Перевернутые сны
4. Мы еще вернемся
5. Скажи мне...
6. Игра
7. Я вернусь
8. Russian Lullaby (E-Type cover)
Source : Metalism Records
Tags : #Trust X #Thrash Metal
Add a comment