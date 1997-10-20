Gorgoroth (NOR) : Under the Sign of Hell

Oh, where do I begin with this album?
“Under the Sign
of Hell
” is Gorgoroth
’s third offering, and though it brings several incredible songs, it also brings forth a flawed album that seems to resolve its issues as the album progresses. This would be one of the last albums with Grim (Erik Brødreskift) before his suicide in 1999.
Musically, this album was fantastic. While not as melodic as the previous release, it still had solid compositions, and with Pest
on the mic, the vocals were both throat-shredding and nearly perfect in the few clean vocals, mainly on the song “Profetens åpenbaring” (Revelations
of the Prophet
). Infernus
again shows his talents with the guitars, and performed the bass guitar on all tracks, save for the first track (performed by Ares
).
Here is where I will likely get heat from other fans of this album: the production. “Revelation
of Doom
” starts off with the drums not only overpowering everything, but with a sound that I can only imagine inspired Lars for the making of “St. Anger
”. I know that Black Metal
has a habit of keeping the sound raw, but there is a fine line between raw and crap. That
line was crossed with the opening track. “Krig
” was marginally better, as it was more balanced. The drum sound was still tinny and horrible. By the time we get to “Funeral Procession
”, the balanced mix that I praised in the previous albums has returned, and the rest of the album shines in its glorious blasphemy.
Aside from the first two tracks (and “Postludium”), this was another solid offering, and showed that Gorgoroth
was far from done in its war against the light.
…however, the next album would make us wonder what they were thinking.
