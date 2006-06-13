The Acacia Strain : The Dead Walk

The Dead Walk

Band Name The Acacia Strain
Album Name The Dead Walk
Type Album
Released date 13 June 2006
Music StyleDeathcore
Members owning this album48

Tracklist

1. Sarin: the End 00:28
2. Burnface 02:33
3. 4X4 02:25
4. As if Set Afire 03:14
5. Angry Mob Justice 02:50
6. Whoa! Shut It Down 02:58
7. See You Next Tuesday (ft. Mike McTernan of Damnation AD) 03:15
8. Demolishor 03:11
9. Pity 03:45
10. Predator: Never Prey (ft. Phil Labonte of All That Remains, Keith Holuk of Ligeia, Mitch Lucker of Suicide Silence, Nate Johnson of Premonitions Of War, and Lou Tanuis of Conducting From The Grave) 03:31
11. The Dead Walk (ft. Rusty Asunder of Torn Asunder) 03:47
Total playing time 31:57

The Acacia Strain

Review @ Baulz88

01 March 2019
10 / 20

Earlier work...not their best.

The Acacia Strain is a metalcore/deathcore band from Massachusetts that was started in 2001. "The Dead Walk" is their third studio album. The album features 11 songs with a total length just below 32 minutes. The music consists of relatively straightforward hardcore/deathcore music with lyrical themes focusing on misanthropy and misogyny.

"The Dead Walk" is a starting place for this band. The sound has evolved from their previous "3750" album, and they did away with much unnecessary filler (something that was painfully typical in the genre at the time of this album's release). This record also marks the last with guitarist Daniel Daponde, who had also contributed to the first and second TAS album. Additionally, this is the first album to feature present drummer Kevin Boutet.

The album flows relatively smooth, for better or for worse. The albums opens with "Sarin: The End," an "instrumental" (and I use that term ever-so-lightly). The next track is "Burnface," a highlight of the album with it's string-bending opening riff that quickly introduces the listener to the breakdown-ridden experience that they've just begun. "4x4" is up next, and it brings the chugs into the mix, and features a mini solo in the middle before plowing into the breakdowns that conclude the song. "As If Set Afire" follows and looks to outdo the previous track in terms of how heavy the chugs are and how slow the breakdowns become. Then, we get to "Angry Mob Justice," which has the listener start with some machine-gun speed chug riffs, before slowing it down for the middle portion, then bringing in the 2-step action and ending on a slightly higher tempo breakdown with a melancholy lead over it. "Whoa! Shut It Down," comes in with a few catchy breakdowns with some good grooves in between. Then we have "See You Next Tuesday," which features some okay chugging sections, with a good guest vocal spot that certainly makes the song memorable. Next, a monster of a track in "Demolishor," with the likes of punchy breakdowns, spastic sections, and a absolutely nasty riff in the last third of the song (which includes one of the wildest pinch harmonic bends I've ever heard). Track 9 is titled "Pity," which I find appropriate, because by now you are sick of the same breakdowns, which is compounded by the fact that this track is so very overshadowed by its predecessor. Next up is "Predator; Never Prey," which features not one, but FIVE guest vocal sections, although if you aren't paying close attention, you will probably only notice one of them towards the end. Honestly, if it weren't for the guest sections, this song would be almost forgettable as it features the most generic riff and most generic breakdown on the whole album. Finally, the album closes with the title track, "The Dead Walk." The string-bending style of riff makes an appearance once again, and is followed by a pretty nice little solo in the middle of the track, before the album ends with just one more breakdown-ish section complete with fitting lead. Unfortunately, the overall experience is relatively enjoyable, but may leave the listener wondering where the last 30-or-so minutes went, but not in a good way.

My opinion: I love The Acacia Strain. This is the first album of theirs that I ever listened to. I understand that this is their earlier work, and it comes before they really found their own sound, but, honestly it's just not that memorable. There are some cringeworthy "-core" tropes used here, specifically the "instrumental," which consists of noise followed by a few dissonant guitar notes. This is the record that got me into this band, so it holds some sentimental value to me. It's also one of the first albums in the heavy music genres that I ever listened to. However, nowadays, if I'm going to listen to the Acacia Strain, there is only a slim chance that I'm going to pick this album for any reason other than nostalgia.

The bottom line: This is an average at best album from a now well-established band. It is typical as far as early 2000's deathcore/metalcore goes. Your going to get some dirty riffs, and chunky (albeit unmemorable) breakdowns, and some clichéd deathcore lyrics. For fans it is worth a listen, and may even hold a special place in ones TAS collection. However, the casual listener may want to pass on this one, and go check out their later work.

Comment @ LeviathanIsGodofMeta

05 February 2009
12 / 20
In my reviews, I enjoy doing track breakdowns. I enjoy writing them, because when reading reviews, I find them quite helpful in aiding to understand an album. But in my review of The Acacia Strain's album, The Dead Walk, you'll find no such breakdown (though the album is littered with breakdowns). The reason for this is that all the songs sort of flow together, and only a handful are memorable.

In fact, only three tracks (out of eleven) are worth mentioning at all. "Burnface" is an interesting opening track with it's oddly timed rhythms and offbeat riffing. It's still not up to snuff with the songs on 3750, though. "4X4" is the only song that would be proud to stand on that album. It's more traditional for The Acacia Strain, but it's southern-rock riffing style is cool and it flows well. It's opening lyric is awesome as well: "If I were you/I'd pack my bags/And get the f*** out of Dodge".

The only other track that stands out on this album is "The Dead Walk". And it is really just a better version of "Burnface": It uses the same type of note-bending riffs, the same type of one-note interludes, and the same type of offbeat rhythms. Bonus points for a cute little solo in the middle of the song.

Perhaps I've been overly critical, as this release is leaps and bounds above most of the rest of the deathcore genre. The problem is that The Dead Walk's predecessor and successor are much better albums. Because we know the band can do so much better, it's a colossal disappointment. To be fair, the album does away with the rubbish interludes of 3750, but the songs on that album were better. And in the end, would you rather have an album with awesome songs and a couple crappy interludes, or an album with no interludes and only a couple good songs? I'd take the former, personally. If you are looking to get into The Acacia Strain, I'd start with Continent or 3750, as they'll give you better impressions of the band. If you're a fan, this is entertaining, but prepare to be disappointed with the overall package: This is nothing compared to 3750 or Continent.

