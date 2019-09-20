As I Lay Dying (USA) : Shaped by Fire

Shaped by Fire

Lyrics
add a review/comment
Add an audio file
19/20
Band Name As I Lay Dying (USA)
Album Name Shaped by Fire
Type Album
Released date 20 September 2019
Labels Nuclear Blast
Music StyleMetalcore
Members owning this album34

Tracklist

1.
 Burn to Emerge		 00:52
2.
 Blinded		 03:22
3.
 Shaped by Fire		 03:39
4.
 Undertow		 03:57
5.
 Torn Between		 04:01
6.
 Gatekeeper		 03:25
7.
 The Wreckage		 04:43
8.
 My Own Grave		 04:13
9.
 Take Whats Left		 04:13
10.
 Redefined (ft. Jake Luhrs of August Burns Red)		 04:15
11.
 Only After We've Fallen		 03:29
12.
 The Toll It Takes		 03:56

Total playing time: 44:05

Buy this album


 $13.98  €7,36  €3,77  £9.58  $ 6.21  buy  €14,53

As I Lay Dying (USA)

Learn more

Review @ desolate23

10 December 2019
19 / 20

Metalcore Legends Making a Heavy Comeback

Metalcore legends As I Lay Dying are back with a long-anticipated album. This band hasn’t released material in seven years due to Tim Lambesis’ absence. The band has a particularly decorated discography with almost none of their records being anything but above average. Yes, there was Decas which were metalcore covers of famous heavy and thrash metal songs. However, they managed to recapture their fans with their previous record, Awakened. Shaped by Fire is the name of this album so let’s get into it.

There isn’t much to be said about this record other than they’re back and better than ever. It perfectly displays Tim’s regret for his previous transgressions. The guitar work kick harder than ever, the songwriting is what you would typically expect from As I Lay Dying. A very Shadows Are Security feeling. Jam packed guitar solos in Redefined, Gatekeeper, and Undertow. Shaped by Fire, My Own Grave, and Redefined are as good as I remembered them when they debuted several months ago. The drumming is heavy, Josh’s vocals are above and away some of my favorite parts, like on The Wreckage, Shaped by Fire, and Blinded. Only After We’ve Fallen shreds hard. The album takes a downturn a bit from the hard aggression in some songs, like the Wreckage but still kick serious ass.

The album isn’t all great, while I did find myself enjoying the record for the most part, each song feels somewhat the same, but if As I Lay Dying were to release a song that was 40 minutes in length, I doubt people would care that much, including myself. I was having a lot of fun with this record and that just shows how talented these guys are, even with the transgressions Tim has brought upon the band. I’m giving this album a 19/20.

0 Comment

0 Like

Share
    You must be logged in to add a comment

Other productions from As I Lay Dying (USA)

As I Lay Dying (USA) : Shaped by Fire
Shaped by Fire
As I Lay Dying (USA) : Awakened
Awakened
As I Lay Dying (USA) : Decas
Decas
As I Lay Dying (USA) : The Powerless Rise
The Powerless Rise
As I Lay Dying (USA) : This Is Who We Are
This Is Who We Are
As I Lay Dying (USA) : This Is Who We Are (Live)
This Is Who We Are (Live)
As I Lay Dying (USA) : An Ocean Between Us
An Ocean Between Us
As I Lay Dying (USA) : A Long March: the First Recordings
A Long March: the First Recordings
As I Lay Dying (USA) : Shadows Are Security
Shadows Are Security
As I Lay Dying (USA) : Frail Words Collapse
Frail Words Collapse
As I Lay Dying (USA) : As I Lay Dying - American Tragedy
As I Lay Dying - American Tragedy
As I Lay Dying (USA) : Beneath the Encasing of Ashes
Beneath the Encasing of Ashes

Albums in Metalcore

Evergreen Terrace : Losing All Hope Is Freedom

Losing All Hope Is Freedom

Evergreen Terrace
Bury Your Dead : Mosh N' Roll

Mosh N' Roll

Bury Your Dead
Killswitch Engage : Killswitch Engage (II)

Killswitch Engage (II)

Killswitch Engage
All That Remains : Victim of the New Disease

Victim of the New Disease

All That Remains
The Ghost Inside : Fury and the Fallen Ones

Fury and the Fallen Ones

The Ghost Inside