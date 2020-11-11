Elfensjón : STYX

The first thing about this group: Elfensjón is not your typical band as the core consists of Keisuke Kurose (ex-Asriel
, ex-Uroboros) as componist and Kachiru Ishizue - who is originally a mangaka and illustrator known for works like Ilegenes: The Sodom Ilegenes, Rosen Blood
and Akuma
no Riddle - for the band's illustrations. The musicians who recorded the album are all guest musicians from all around the Japanese doujin music scene. Doujin is a term similary to independent in Western areas.
So the music circle - the correct term to describe Elfensjón best - did everything at own risk: Writing the lyrics, composing the music, creating the illustrations, recording the music entirely by musical guests, pressing CDs and shooting a music video to promote the release. Since their incemption in 2018 Elfensón released two impressive EPs called Einherjar
(2018) and Ash Of Rouge
(2019), as well as a split release in the beginning of 2020. Now, the circle took the time during the COVID-19 pandemia to record their first full-length album which was named STYX
. And
one thing aside: Even though I don't understand Japanese language -except for a few words and maybe some sentences -, Elfensjón managed to craft an impactful debut album. I've been following them since 2019 when I have suddenly found a music video for their song "Hexenjagd" (engl. "Witch Hunt
") on YouTube and I was never disappointed. The album continues the story the circle started on their first EP back in 2018. I really enjoy listening to okogeechannn's voice which made me listen to the group at first.
Blending Symphonic metal with modern rock, djent and anime, describing themselves as an animecore group, I think the description fits well. The most songs get carried by keyboard leads, the riffing in the more metal-driven songs fit very well in the circle's musical concept and the voices of okogeechannn (who represents the female character Elisia) and Kazuya (as Astral
) are just in the right balance. The music can be musically be compared with acts like Within Temptation
, Epica
and maybe Leave's Eyes
in some parts. Even though the entire band consist of guest musicians they managed to translate Kurose's composed music and written lyrics into an impressive album. Almost every riff, every sung word fits perfect and there is nearly no room to say otherwise. The only thing I would like to know: Does the group have a drummer or do they use a drum computer recording the drumming parts?
Neithertheless, this album is top-of-the-notch and if you don't know this group: Check them out. It is definitively worth checking them out. Elfensjón is - outside of Japan - a real unknown project and only a bunch of people know about them. Time to change that.
