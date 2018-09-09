Hadean : Rites for Winter

A ritual for an black snowed winter...
First time I heard about Hadean in 2015 after the release of marvelous debut "On Fading". Almost 3 years of absence they are back again with "Rites for Winter
" as collaboration with experimental doom/death masters Ehnahre
!
Track
begins with a piano and a haunting strumming on double bass, later are joining slow strums on guitar soon to be accompanied with the vocals of Ryan McGuire, alto saxophone and quiet drums.
Soon just to erupt with a sick shrieks from David Parnell, fast shredding guitars and with marvelous drum work from Ricardo Donoso. After that the track is going into dark ambient direction with groans, wheezing, whispers and weird noises from Ryan and including the saxophone in background, just to end with some kind of whistling at the end of the track.
The lyrics (that are taken from the poem of the same name written by Weldon Kees) are fitting the dark, grim and haunting atmosphere. Just take a look at three last lines of first verse:
"Offer no light, no fire. Your nakedness,
The numbed and empty hand, is perfect offering,
The blood unthawed, the small bones of the frost."
This is definitely one of the best releases in their discography, I'm looking forward to their future releases. Also I recommend to listen to this while being alone in complete darkness which is gonna be the best experience that you will have in your entire life.
Final rating: 9/10
