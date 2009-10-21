Quantos Possunt ad Satanitatem Trahunt

Gorgoroth (NOR) Quantos Possunt ad Satanitatem Trahunt
15/20
Band Name Gorgoroth (NOR)
Album Name Quantos Possunt ad Satanitatem Trahunt
Type Album
Released date 21 October 2009
Music StyleBlack Metal
Members owning this album183

Tracklist

1. Aneuthanasia 02:19
2. Prayer 03:33
3. Rebirth 06:34
4. Building a Man 03:23
5. New Breed 05:29
6. Cleansing Fire 03:13
7. Human Sacrifice 03:46
8. Satan-Prometheus 05:37
9. Introibo ad Alatare Satanas 00:53
Total playing time 34:47

Gorgoroth (NOR)

Review @ Nerikull

16 August 2018

Great album, but there's something missing...

With this release, Gorgoroth declared a “rebirth”, as Infernus was deemed the sole and true owner of the band name. The new line-up would see a return of an earlier vocalist (Pest), and the addition of an American bassist: Frank Watkins of Obituary, going by the pseudonym “Bøddel”. Rounding out this iteration would be Tomas Asklund on drums.

As before, the production has always been an issue for me when I listen to any artist of any genre. With this album, the production was surprisingly good. In fact, far better than any album they have done to date. Does this make it a great album, though? Well, the only thing I take issue with is the sound of the drums. I’m not sure if it’s desirable in Black Metal for the drums to sound ‘dead’, but this is almost mechanical in tone and execution. This is not to say Tomas isn’t a good drummer; he is, yet the tone is so artificial, one would almost think they used a computer program.

The songs are far slower than the previous albums, almost taking a doom metal ambiance. This works to a point, with “Rebirth” being the best example, and one of the best songs on this offering. There are bursts of blasting, full-on raging parts, atmospheric aspects, and it’s very clear that Infernus put in the work for this album. Pest is in fine form, showing his versatility between screeching hell-beast vocals to almost operatic clean vocals on “Satan-Prometheus”.

Great production, solid music and vocals, yet there is something beyond words that is missing in this release. I just can’t put into words what it is that didn’t allow me to fully enjoy this album, and be of the opinion that this was the “perfect” Gorgoroth album.

Comment @ Demogorefest

27 October 2009
18 / 20
when i first heard about Gorgoroth releasing a new album, i wasn't too thrilled about it, i assumed it would be another rather disappointing Black Metal album, however, upon listening to Quantos Possunt ad Satanitatem Trahunt, i was blown away by the sheer greatness of it. This is my favorite gorgoroth album since Under the Sign of Hell (which is one of my all time favorite albums).

QPAST welcomes the return of Pest (also in Obtained Enslavement) on vocals who, in my opinon, has one of the greatest vocal styles in Black Metal, and is a great replacement for Gaahl's raspy, and harsh vocal style which is somewhat similar to Varg Vikernes' vocals on early releases like Aske. in addition to the return of one of the greatest vocalists in black metal, Steve Asklund has joined the official Gorgoroth line-up as their drummer.

This album is nothing short of genius in my opinon, tracks such as Aneuthanasia, have an old school Black Metal sound to them that is reminiscent of Pentagram, and Anti-Christ era Gorgoroth, and others such as Prayer and Building a Man have more melodic elements to them. There are no 3-4 minute long techno/Electronic songs (which were evident in Incipit Satan, and Twilight of the Idols) this is pure Norwegian Black Metal. Satan Prometheus is probably the best track on the album, which incorporates Pest's Opperatic, and Epic vocal style (which can also be heard on the song Profetens Aapenbaring on the album Under the Sign of Hell).

Whether Gaahl and King Ov Hell are on this release should have no bearing in one's opinion of this album, there is no place for drama in true Black Metal. Infernus has kept true to his band (ever since forming a pact in blood with Satan in 1992) and he will hopefully continue to create amazing, and unholy music for many more years to come.

This is a Black Metal Masterpiece, plain and simple. and must be heard to be believed.

