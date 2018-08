Gorgoroth (NOR) : Quantos Possunt ad Satanitatem Trahunt

With this release, Gorgoroth declared a “rebirth”, as Infernus was deemed the sole and true owner of the band name. The new line-up would see a return of an earlier vocalist ( Pest ), and the addition of an American bassist: Frank Watkins of Obituary , going by the pseudonym “Bøddel”. Rounding out this iteration would be Tomas Asklund on drums.As before, the production has always been an issue for me when I listen to any artist of any genre. With this album, the production was surprisingly good. In fact, far better than any album they have done to date. Does this make it a great album, though? Well, the only thing I take issue with is the sound of the drums. I’m not sure if it’s desirable in Black Metal for the drums to sound ‘dead’, but this is almost mechanical in tone and execution. This is not to say Tomas isn’t a good drummer; he is, yet the tone is so artificial, one would almost think they used a computer program.The songs are far slower than the previous albums, almost taking a doom metal ambiance. This works to a point, with “ Rebirth ” being the best example, and one of the best songs on this offering. There are bursts of blasting, full-on raging parts, atmospheric aspects, and it’s very clear that Infernus put in the work for this album. Pest is in fine form, showing his versatility between screeching hell-beast vocals to almost operatic clean vocals on “ Satan -Prometheus”.Great production, solid music and vocals, yet there is something beyond words that is missing in this release. I just can’t put into words what it is that didn’t allow me to fully enjoy this album, and be of the opinion that this was the “perfect” Gorgoroth album.