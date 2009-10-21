Gorgoroth (NOR) : Quantos Possunt ad Satanitatem Trahunt

when i first heard about Gorgoroth
releasing a new album, i wasn't too thrilled about it, i assumed it would be another rather disappointing Black Metal
album, however, upon listening to Quantos Possunt ad Satanitatem Trahunt
, i was blown away by the sheer greatness of it. This is my favorite gorgoroth album since Under the Sign of Hell
(which is one of my all time favorite albums).
QPAST welcomes the return of Pest
(also in Obtained Enslavement
) on vocals who, in my opinon, has one of the greatest vocal styles in Black Metal
, and is a great replacement for Gaahl's raspy, and harsh vocal style which is somewhat similar to Varg Vikernes' vocals on early releases like Aske
. in addition to the return of one of the greatest vocalists in black metal, Steve Asklund has joined the official Gorgoroth
line-up as their drummer.
This album is nothing short of genius in my opinon, tracks such as Aneuthanasia, have an old school Black Metal
sound to them that is reminiscent of Pentagram
, and Anti
-Christ era Gorgoroth
, and others such as Prayer and Building a Man have more melodic elements to them. There are no 3-4 minute long techno/Electronic songs (which were evident in Incipit Satan
, and Twilight
of the Idols
) this is pure Norwegian Black Metal
. Satan
Prometheus is probably the best track on the album, which incorporates Pest
's Opperatic, and Epic
vocal style (which can also be heard on the song Profetens Aapenbaring on the album Under the Sign of Hell
).
Whether Gaahl and King Ov Hell
are on this release should have no bearing in one's opinion of this album, there is no place for drama in true Black Metal
. Infernus
has kept true to his band (ever since forming a pact in blood with Satan
in 1992) and he will hopefully continue to create amazing, and unholy music for many more years to come.
This is a Black Metal Masterpiece
, plain and simple. and must be heard to be believed.
