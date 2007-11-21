Band's List Deathcore Waking The Cadaver Perverse Recollections of a Necromangler
Band Name Waking The Cadaver
Album Name Perverse Recollections of a Necromangler
Type Album
Released date 21 November 2007
Labels Necroharmonic Productions
Music StyleDeathcore
Members owning this album44
Tracklist
|1. Intro
|01:11
|2. Always Unprotected
|02:36
|3. Raped, Pillaged, and Gutted
|03:38
|4. Connoisseurs of Death
|02:38
|5. Interlude
|00:53
|6. Type a Secretor
|02:14
|7. Tire Iron Emblugeonment
|02:38
|8. Blood Splattered Satisfaction
|02:34
|9. Pigtails Are for Face Fucking
|03:02
|10. Chased Through the Woods by a Rapist
|01:51
|11. I Know the Insides of Women
|03:15
|Total playing time
|26:30
Review @ Skalokos
14 January 2009
I have always wondered why this band is so chronically disliked. I go to different websites, youtube, and everyone seems to not like it. I simply don't understand that, because I think this is easily the best brutal deathcore band ever (or regular deathcore, for the matter-and that means you JfaC !).
The instrumentals on this album are very sound. Many metal haters hate metal because they think it is just noise, but WTC is quite good at keeping the rhythm. In fact, it is common to find yourself headbanging with every song. The drums are often tight because unlike a lot of bands who just sit around with their drum machine on heavy kicks and blast-beating, WTC is fairly creative (despite that fact that a lot of their percussion is spent simply following a long with the guitars).
I like this band, but I think the reason that most people hate this is because of their vocals. As opposed to a slightly more common pig-squeal with a lound, screeching "bree-bree", WTC goes for a more deep and low version. This can be aggrivating after one first listens to the demo versions of their best song, "Chased Through The Woods By A Rapist" and another song, "Blood-Splattered Satisfaction", which have the aforementioned pig-squeals. Fortunetly, one can get used to it, especially on the second-best song, "Pigtails are for Face-F***ing".
In conclusion, this is a great band, and an especially good album. Many heavy, groove-laden artists like Cumbeast, Disfiguring the Goddess, and Plasma aren't well-recognized, but truly deserve to be. I'd recommend this CD to anybody, especially someone who wants to prove that not just "scene-kids" can like awesome music.
The instrumentals on this album are very sound. Many metal haters hate metal because they think it is just noise, but WTC is quite good at keeping the rhythm. In fact, it is common to find yourself headbanging with every song. The drums are often tight because unlike a lot of bands who just sit around with their drum machine on heavy kicks and blast-beating, WTC is fairly creative (despite that fact that a lot of their percussion is spent simply following a long with the guitars).
I like this band, but I think the reason that most people hate this is because of their vocals. As opposed to a slightly more common pig-squeal with a lound, screeching "bree-bree", WTC goes for a more deep and low version. This can be aggrivating after one first listens to the demo versions of their best song, "Chased Through The Woods By A Rapist" and another song, "Blood-Splattered Satisfaction", which have the aforementioned pig-squeals. Fortunetly, one can get used to it, especially on the second-best song, "Pigtails are for Face-F***ing".
In conclusion, this is a great band, and an especially good album. Many heavy, groove-laden artists like Cumbeast, Disfiguring the Goddess, and Plasma aren't well-recognized, but truly deserve to be. I'd recommend this CD to anybody, especially someone who wants to prove that not just "scene-kids" can like awesome music.
Review @ Nerikull
06 January 2018
Act 1: A sloppy start...
Perhaps it is my love of cheesy films, but this is one of those albums that I can best describe as "so bad, it's good". This was one of my first forays into death/slam/gore/groove core, or whatever the kids call it these days, and left me bemused and confused at the same time.
Death metal has always been about "how brutal can you be?". This album seemed to be saying "Hold my beer." I won't analyze this song by song, but there is a consistency of chaos through the entirety of it.
Vocals: There is a point where one is trying too hard. I can't really fault Don Campan for trying to go as low and gutteral as can, but this comes by sacrificing intelligibility for brutality. Not only is it nigh-impossible to make out most of the lyrics, it's difficult to match the lyrics to the song structure itself.
Bass: Steve Vermilyea is barely audible in this album, save for one bit in "Type A Secretor". I can only guess that he was following the guitarists and anchoring the low-end.
Guitars: Jerry Regan and Nick Palmenteer played on this album, and while I can admit to the riffs having a certain appeal and groove, there's really nothing outstanding about them. Throughout the album, they alternate between exceptionally tight and abysmally sloppy. Given the sub-genre, there are no solos, but there are breakdowns...upon breakdowns...upon breakdowns. There are benefits to putting a breakdown in a song; this album wears the listener out with them.
Drums: Here is what I consider the weakest aspect of this album. Dennis Morgan's drumming on this album has moments of sheer brilliance, but almost no consistency. I mentioned "trying too hard" before, and on this album, Dennis appeared to be trying all too hard to be fast, brutal, and technical. The most glaring example of this is in the song "I Know the Insides of Women", particularly at the end. The song goes into what could have been a perfect breakdown, only to be ruined by disjointed timing on the drummer's part; playing at a quicker tempo than the guitar had laid out. It only gets worse from there, as the tempo increases at random to the final note.
Overall: This album had potential to be perfect. It didn't make it near that mark due to the band (at that time) concentrating more on being more brutal than thou, and less on actual performance quality. This isn't the worst album I have heard (that dishonor goes to Gonkulator), but it's far from the best. Still, I listen to this debut album rather often, and think on what it could have been.
Death metal has always been about "how brutal can you be?". This album seemed to be saying "Hold my beer." I won't analyze this song by song, but there is a consistency of chaos through the entirety of it.
Vocals: There is a point where one is trying too hard. I can't really fault Don Campan for trying to go as low and gutteral as can, but this comes by sacrificing intelligibility for brutality. Not only is it nigh-impossible to make out most of the lyrics, it's difficult to match the lyrics to the song structure itself.
Bass: Steve Vermilyea is barely audible in this album, save for one bit in "Type A Secretor". I can only guess that he was following the guitarists and anchoring the low-end.
Guitars: Jerry Regan and Nick Palmenteer played on this album, and while I can admit to the riffs having a certain appeal and groove, there's really nothing outstanding about them. Throughout the album, they alternate between exceptionally tight and abysmally sloppy. Given the sub-genre, there are no solos, but there are breakdowns...upon breakdowns...upon breakdowns. There are benefits to putting a breakdown in a song; this album wears the listener out with them.
Drums: Here is what I consider the weakest aspect of this album. Dennis Morgan's drumming on this album has moments of sheer brilliance, but almost no consistency. I mentioned "trying too hard" before, and on this album, Dennis appeared to be trying all too hard to be fast, brutal, and technical. The most glaring example of this is in the song "I Know the Insides of Women", particularly at the end. The song goes into what could have been a perfect breakdown, only to be ruined by disjointed timing on the drummer's part; playing at a quicker tempo than the guitar had laid out. It only gets worse from there, as the tempo increases at random to the final note.
Overall: This album had potential to be perfect. It didn't make it near that mark due to the band (at that time) concentrating more on being more brutal than thou, and less on actual performance quality. This isn't the worst album I have heard (that dishonor goes to Gonkulator), but it's far from the best. Still, I listen to this debut album rather often, and think on what it could have been.
- You must be logged in to add a comment
Comment @ PavorNocturnus37
04 April 2009
Wow.
This has got to be the most horrendous thing I've ever heard in my life. This is just a compilation of the most talentless, noisy, god-awful crap that's ever been created. Being a trained musician my whole life and knowing how to make good music, I don't understand how anybody with any taste could possibly find this appealing.
The guitar work is terrible. It's just overly simplistic breakdowns over and over again just chugging along on the same few notes for 2 minutes. There's virtually no bass at all, and the drumming is pathetic. I've been a drummer for coming up on ten years and this guy is clueless. His "blasting" is pathetic, lasting for about 5 seconds until it's offbeat and he does some sloppy fill and then does it for another 5 seconds. The double-kick work is completely out of rhythm and the snare sound is extremely annoying. The vocals...I don't even know where to begin. I like the band All Shall Perish, who actually play deathcore well. The occasional squeals in their stuff don't bother me cause it doesn't last too long and it's not over-done. This guy, however, does it the whole song and doesn't even say words, it's just BREE BREE BREE the entire track, which is SO nervewracking. The guy has no talent at all. His death grunts are ok, but other than that, he's pretty bad. The lyrical content is just unbelievably stupid and misogynist. I'm not even going to tell you what the "words" are, you're going to have to look them up yourself. They're really disgusting...
Overall, I gave this pathetic excuse for music a 1/20. If I could give it a zero or an imaginary number as a rating, I would have. I would also find every copy of this garbage and destroy it. These guys don't deserve any attention or any of your money or time. Avoid this garbage at all costs.
This has got to be the most horrendous thing I've ever heard in my life. This is just a compilation of the most talentless, noisy, god-awful crap that's ever been created. Being a trained musician my whole life and knowing how to make good music, I don't understand how anybody with any taste could possibly find this appealing.
The guitar work is terrible. It's just overly simplistic breakdowns over and over again just chugging along on the same few notes for 2 minutes. There's virtually no bass at all, and the drumming is pathetic. I've been a drummer for coming up on ten years and this guy is clueless. His "blasting" is pathetic, lasting for about 5 seconds until it's offbeat and he does some sloppy fill and then does it for another 5 seconds. The double-kick work is completely out of rhythm and the snare sound is extremely annoying. The vocals...I don't even know where to begin. I like the band All Shall Perish, who actually play deathcore well. The occasional squeals in their stuff don't bother me cause it doesn't last too long and it's not over-done. This guy, however, does it the whole song and doesn't even say words, it's just BREE BREE BREE the entire track, which is SO nervewracking. The guy has no talent at all. His death grunts are ok, but other than that, he's pretty bad. The lyrical content is just unbelievably stupid and misogynist. I'm not even going to tell you what the "words" are, you're going to have to look them up yourself. They're really disgusting...
Overall, I gave this pathetic excuse for music a 1/20. If I could give it a zero or an imaginary number as a rating, I would have. I would also find every copy of this garbage and destroy it. These guys don't deserve any attention or any of your money or time. Avoid this garbage at all costs.
Caiov9 - 29 July 2012: I think you could be less offensive when criticizing an album. And I don't like your way of criticizing, like: "I'm the owner of the truth!" and such...
- You must be logged in to add a comment
Comment @ SaurianBear
23 September 2010
This album is amazing and pretty much the beginning phase of "Slam Gore Groove", in my opinion. I think the only reason some people hate this is because of the guitar work and vocals! Do I hate this? Fuck no!!! This band will get in the mainstream possibly in the near future and if Waking the Cadaver can make it, I will be proud of their handy work.
How about this: Listen to their newest album, "Beyond Cops. Beyond God" and explain to me how WTC is the worst metal for your ears to listen to. They actually got a bit more like current death metal bands out there with that album, and "Perverse Recollections of a Necromangler" is where Waking the Cadaver started it all. But to the album's lyrical themes, do they target necrophilia? Because if yes, I won't get scared, but pretty concerned. This and Cattle Decapitation are a few bands I would recommend for angry metalheads.
You shouldn't try to act like you're a genius at all for this, being that this album isn't bad at all in my opinion. It just needs a little more 'KA-POWW' in it. And all of this stops the reasonings of how great this and "Beyond Cops. Beyond God" really is to me.
How about this: Listen to their newest album, "Beyond Cops. Beyond God" and explain to me how WTC is the worst metal for your ears to listen to. They actually got a bit more like current death metal bands out there with that album, and "Perverse Recollections of a Necromangler" is where Waking the Cadaver started it all. But to the album's lyrical themes, do they target necrophilia? Because if yes, I won't get scared, but pretty concerned. This and Cattle Decapitation are a few bands I would recommend for angry metalheads.
You shouldn't try to act like you're a genius at all for this, being that this album isn't bad at all in my opinion. It just needs a little more 'KA-POWW' in it. And all of this stops the reasonings of how great this and "Beyond Cops. Beyond God" really is to me.
Crinn - 18 April 2012: What makes you think Waking the Cadaver will get into the mainstream if no other brutal slamming death band has before?
Crinn - 21 June 2012: By the way, HOW DARE you even consider the POSSIBILITY of Waking the Cadaver being anywhere NEAR the same status as Cattle Decapitation!
- You must be logged in to add a comment
You must be logged in to add a comment