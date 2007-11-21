Waking The Cadaver : Perverse Recollections of a Necromangler

Wow.This has got to be the most horrendous thing I've ever heard in my life. This is just a compilation of the most talentless, noisy, god-awful crap that's ever been created. Being a trained musician my whole life and knowing how to make good music, I don't understand how anybody with any taste could possibly find this appealing.The guitar work is terrible. It's just overly simplistic breakdowns over and over again just chugging along on the same few notes for 2 minutes. There's virtually no bass at all, and the drumming is pathetic. I've been a drummer for coming up on ten years and this guy is clueless. His "blasting" is pathetic, lasting for about 5 seconds until it's offbeat and he does some sloppy fill and then does it for another 5 seconds. The double-kick work is completely out of rhythm and the snare sound is extremely annoying. The vocals...I don't even know where to begin. I like the band, who actually play deathcore well. The occasional squeals in their stuff don't bother me cause it doesn't last too long and it's not over-done. This guy, however, does it the whole song and doesn't even say words, it's just BREE BREE BREE the entire track, which is SO nervewracking. The guy has no talent at all. His death grunts are ok, but other than that, he's pretty bad. The lyrical content is just unbelievably stupid and misogynist. I'm not even going to tell you what the "words" are, you're going to have to look them up yourself. They're really disgusting...Overall, I gave this pathetic excuse for music a 1/20. If I could give it a zero or an imaginary number as a rating, I would have. I would also find every copy of this garbage and destroy it. These guys don't deserve any attention or any of your money or time.this garbage at all costs.