Waking The Cadaver : Perverse Recollections of a Necromangler

Perhaps it is my love of cheesy films, but this is one of those albums that I can best describe as "so bad, it's good". This was one of my first forays into death/slam/gore/groove core, or whatever the kids call it these days, and left me bemused and confused at the same time.Death metal has always been about "how brutal can you be?". This album seemed to be saying "Hold my beer." I won't analyze this song by song, but there is a consistency of chaos through the entirety of it.Vocals: There is a point where one is trying too hard. I can't really fault Don Campan for trying to go as low and gutteral as can, but this comes by sacrificing intelligibility for brutality. Not only is it nigh-impossible to make out most of the lyrics, it's difficult to match the lyrics to the song structure itself.Bass: Steve Vermilyea is barely audible in this album, save for one bit in "Type A Secretor". I can only guess that he was following the guitarists and anchoring the low-end.Guitars: Jerry Regan and Nick Palmenteer played on this album, and while I can admit to the riffs having a certain appeal and groove, there's really nothing outstanding about them. Throughout the album, they alternate between exceptionally tight and abysmally sloppy. Given the sub-genre, there are no solos, but there are breakdowns...upon breakdowns...upon breakdowns. There are benefits to putting a breakdown in a song; this album wears the listener out with them.Drums: Here is what I consider the weakest aspect of this album. Dennis Morgan's drumming on this album has moments of sheer brilliance, but almost no consistency. I mentioned "trying too hard" before, and on this album, Dennis appeared to be trying all too hard to be fast, brutal, and technical. The most glaring example of this is in the song "I Know the Insides of Women", particularly at the end. The song goes into what could have been a perfect breakdown, only to be ruined by disjointed timing on the drummer's part; playing at a quicker tempo than the guitar had laid out. It only gets worse from there, as the tempo increases at random to the final note.Overall: This album had potential to be perfect. It didn't make it near that mark due to the band (at that time) concentrating more on being more brutal than thou, and less on actual performance quality. This isn't the worst album I have heard (that dishonor goes to Gonkulator ), but it's far from the best. Still, I listen to this debut album rather often, and think on what it could have been.