Ghost (SWE) : Infestissumam

Infestissumam

Lyrics
add a review/comment
Add an audio file
17/20
Band Name Ghost (SWE)
Album Name Infestissumam
Type Album
Released date 09 April 2013
Produced by Raskulinecz Nick
Recorded at Blackbird Studios
Music StyleHeavy Rock
Members owning this album252

Tracklist

1. Infestissumam 01:42
2. Per Aspera ad Inferi 04:09
3. Secular Haze 05:08
4. Jigolo Har Megiddo 03:59
5. Ghuleh / Zombie Queen 07:29
6. Year Zero 05:51
7. Body and Blood 04:44
8. Idolatrine 04:24
9. Depth of Satan's Eyes 05:26
10. Monstrance Clock 05:53
Bonustracks (Deluxe Edition)
11. La Mantra Mori 05:14
12. I'm a Marionette (Abba Cover) 04:52
Bonustrack (Japanese Edition)
13. Waiting for the Night (Depeche Mode Cover) 05:36
Total playing time 48:45

Buy this album

$7.50
 $ 9.35  £6.66  €6,84  €6,25  €6,75  buy

Ghost (SWE)

Learn more

Review @ vikingman369

26 November 2018

Return of classic metal

Long have the metal faithful yearned for the 80s, when metal will once again be "cool" and popular as it was in the days of yore. As if to answer that call, an intriguing Swedish band named Ghost came along (also known as Ghost BC). With a debut album rife with Mercyful Fate and Blue Oyster Cult influences, it was time to strike back and strike back with a vengeance.

It is often a rule that sophomore albums are of significantly superior quality to the debut album: Infestissumam is most certainly that. Opening with a satanic choir chanting a liturgy to the antichrist, the album's intro flows seemlessly into the second track, "Per Aspera Ad Inferi", with its crescendo chorus that keeps the momentum of the song - and album - rising up. Side B keeps the anti-papal imagery alive with the hit song "Year Zero", which just might be this band's very own "Master of Puppets". Closing out the album is the haunting "Monstrance Clock", which once again brings the choir back to send us away into the darkness of the night (eerily punctuated by a menacing keyboard hook).

Is it a perfect album? One could argue that is the case: but for me, a significant portion of the songs on both sides kind of just blend together in a miasma of BOC-inspired samey-sounding B-sides. Which, of course, is hardly a bad thing, especially when the lion's share of songs are kick-ass. Move over, death metal, Papa Emeritus II and his band of ghouls are heralding the return of classic metal.

0 Comment

0 Like

Share
    You must be logged in to add a comment

Other productions from Ghost (SWE)

Ghost (SWE) : Prequelle
Prequelle
Ghost (SWE) : Ceremony & Devotion
Ceremony & Devotion
Ghost (SWE) : Meliora
Meliora
Ghost (SWE) : Infestissumam
Infestissumam
Ghost (SWE) : Opus Eponymous
Opus Eponymous
Ghost (SWE) : Elizabeth
Elizabeth
Ghost (SWE) : Demo 2010
Demo 2010

Albums in Heavy Rock

Extreme (USA) : Waiting for the Punchline

Waiting for the Punchline

Extreme (USA)
Twisted Sister : Under the Blade

Under the Blade

Twisted Sister
Twisted Sister : Come Out and Play

Come Out and Play

Twisted Sister
Hawkwind : White Zone (By Psychedelic Warriors)

White Zone (By Psychedelic Warriors)

Hawkwind
Twisted Sister : You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll

You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll

Twisted Sister