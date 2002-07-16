Pulse Ultra : Headspace

An incredible album very underrated.
Particularly, this is one of my favorite albums. When I was only six, I already sang the song "Build Your Cages", because this song was included in the soundtrack of "Need
For Speed Hot Pursuit 2", that when it was playing, it was the adrenaline lever in my body, and it made me explode with excitement. Only after years, when I was 13, I was finally able to listen to the whole album and to know about this band that was part of my childhood.
It is the first metal album that has a piano-only track, appearing at a random moment in the track list. I found this quite alternative.
The song "Void
" was one of the ones that caught my attention, I could feel the bass and guitar lines of Jeff and Dominic, in perfect harmony. Vizza's vocals were perfect to close this harmonization. I could not stop talking about the album lyrics, which portray themes of society, emotions, etc. Almost a poetry.
The Art of the album I found very captivating. It binds itself to the stars in the sky, referring to space and its related ...
Finally, I feel very sad about the separation of the band, because it is an incredible band that was part of my life.
Gabriel Vidal G. aka Gabriel Van Stille - 07/07/2019
