Pulse Ultra : Headspace

Particularly, this is one of my favorite albums. When I was only six, I already sang the song "Build Your Cages", because this song was included in the soundtrack of " Need For Speed ​​Hot Pursuit 2", that when it was playing, it was the adrenaline lever in my body, and it made me explode with excitement. Only after years, when I was 13, I was finally able to listen to the whole album and to know about this band that was part of my childhood.It is the first metal album that has a piano-only track, appearing at a random moment in the track list. I found this quite alternative.The song " Void " was one of the ones that caught my attention, I could feel the bass and guitar lines of Jeff and Dominic, in perfect harmony. Vizza's vocals were perfect to close this harmonization. I could not stop talking about the album lyrics, which portray themes of society, emotions, etc. Almost a poetry.The Art of the album I found very captivating. It binds itself to the stars in the sky, referring to space and its related ...Finally, I feel very sad about the separation of the band, because it is an incredible band that was part of my life.Gabriel Vidal G. aka Gabriel Van Stille - 07/07/2019