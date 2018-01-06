Alice In Chains : Facelift

Facelift

Lyrics
17/20
Band Name Alice In Chains
Album Name Facelift
Type Album
Released date 1990
Music StyleGrunge
Members owning this album283

Tracklist

1. We Die Young 02:32
2. Man in the Box 04:47
3. Sea of Sorrow 05:50
4. Bleed the Freak 04:02
5. I Can't Remember 03:43
6. Love, Hate, Love 06:27
7. It Ain't Like that 04:37
8. Sunshine 04:45
9. Put You Down 03:16
10. Confusion 05:44
11. I Know Somethin' ('Bout You) 04:22
12. Real Thing 04:04
Total playing time 54:05

Alice In Chains

Review @ MetalFox101

06 January 2018
18 / 20

An intense and satisfying album!

Alice in Chains’ 1990 debut album Facelift shows that right from the start, Alice in Chains were a force to be reckoned with. Though this album didn’t get as much recognition as some of Alice in Chains’ later work, it contains some of the band’s heaviest and best songs. The listener knows that they are in for something special as soon as the first track “We Die Young” starts to play. Layne’s gruff yet melodic voice goes perfectly with Jerry Cantrell’s riffs and the drum beats of Sean Kinney, making this song as memorable as it is powerful. The next track, “Man In The Box”, is one of Alice in Chains’ greatest songs, and it is easy to see why. It is a bold, riveting statement about censorship in the music industry, and Layne Staley and Jerry Cantrell’s duet during the chorus will keep this song stuck in your head long after your finished listening. “Sea of Sorrow” is probably the most complex song on this album, and that’s not a bad thing: it’s as powerful as the first two tracks, and the same can be said for the fourth track, the catchy yet emotional “Bleed the Freak”. In “I Can’t Remember”, Layne’s impressive vocal range takes center stage, as he transitions from deep yells to angelic falsettos with ease. Layne’s singing abilities continue to shine as Jerry Cantrell’s riffs create a disturbingly beautiful vibe in the ominous “Love, Hate, Love”. That brings us to the hidden gem (in my opinion) of this album: “It Ain’t Like That”. This song is an instant grunge classic. It is probably the heaviest song on this album, and it mainly uses two simple, yet catchy riffs. This, combined with excellent songwriting, will definitely make the listener want to come back to it again and again. But then, this album seems to slowly run out of gas. Though “Sunshine” and the other four songs making up the last five on this album are certainly not bad songs, they seem to pale in comparison to the earlier tracks on the album, and are somewhat forgettable. "Put You Down" and "I Know Somethin (Bout You)" reference the band’s roots as the glam metal group Alice N’ Chains, but whether that is a good thing or not is ultimately based on the listener's musical taste (I personally don’t enjoy glam metal). In conclusion, Alice in ChainsFacelift is a strong debut album, and is a satisfying listening expirience for any metal or grunge fan.

Score: 18/20

0 Comment

0 Like

