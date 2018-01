Waking The Cadaver : Beyond Cops. Beyond God.

The second album from "Waking the Cadaver " is quite an improvement from their heavily panned debut album. With new guitarists and a sense of focus, I wasn't sure if I was listening to the same band.The title reflects the two songs that bookend the overall album, and the lyrics are a step up from the former album's mess of brutality. There seems to be actual themes and subjects within, ranging from video-game rage kills to touching slightly on the Satanic As before, I won't go song-by-song. Let's just look at the overall.Vocals: Don Campan won't win any awards for his vocals, but this time he has better control and clarity. The dreaded "bree" is heard from time to time, but far less than in the debut, and the styling is closer to the more traditional death-roar. One great improvement is that Don's vocal pattern allows the listener to know that there are lyrics, and not just a long growling.Bass: Steve Vermilyea is more prominent this time, though he's still providing an anchor for the guitars. It's a bit frustrating to review his playing, as he's not really doing anything of note.Guitars: For this album, the guitar work was handled by Mike Mayo and Rob Wharton. Compared to the debut, these two were able to keep the tempo steady and the playing tight. The riffs were lead-heavy and caught my ear, though there wasn't a great deal of technicality in the playing. This really isn't a problem, as this isn't a genre that concerns itself with overt technical prowess.Drums: This is where the album truly shines. Dennis Morgan redeems himself here with drumming that fits each part of every song. Unlike the debut, there is a sense of control about the drumming, and evenness at any tempo. I would like to think that he took the hint from the reviews of the first album and busted his backside to become a better drummer. If that is the case, it shows.This is not a perfect album by any means, but it is a damned sight better than where they began. I pick " Beyond Cops", "Made in Hell ", and " Terminate with Extreme Prejudice " as my top tracks.