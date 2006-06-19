Gorgoroth (NOR) : Ad Majorem Sathanas Gloriam

This is another album where I know I’m going to get heat for my opinion, but I’ll forge ahead. This is seventh full album from Gorgoroth
, “Ad Majorem Sathanas
Gloriam” (For the Greater Glory
of Satan
), and may be one of my favorite of their releases. Again
, this is a more aggressive style than earlier works, which is in part due to the album being written primarily by King
and Gaahl. It’s fairly easy to hear the difference in how Infernus
composes songs as opposed to King
and Gaahl. He favors a more atmospheric feel to the music, which is not to be found here.
Once
again, Frost*
of Satyricon
lends his drumming expertise to the group, and he impresses with his speed, accuracy, and feeling that only he can bring in his style. Infernus
does well in bringing a double-guitar tracking that adds dimension to every song. King
’s bass anchors the guitars with his under-the-surface rumble, and Gaahl’s voice rages better than any prior album. I can’t even pick a single track as a favorite, though “Sign
of an Open Eye”, “God Seed
”, and “Exit
” are highlights. The only detriment to this album is the track “White Seed”. It seems so out of place on this album, and is certainly the weakest song of the eight.
The production was a welcome return to balance, and the horrible clipping and overblown distortion is thankfully reduced to a minimum. This one seems to have a bit more polish than other offerings from Gorgoroth
, which wasn’t bad at all. The rawness is still there.
This would be the last album with King
and Gaahl, as most fans already know what happened between them and Infernus
. It would be around three years before a new Gorgoroth
album would be released, and it would be another style shift, but was it for the better?
