Gorgoroth (NOR) : Ad Majorem Sathanas Gloriam

Ad Majorem Sathanas Gloriam

15/20
Band Name Gorgoroth (NOR)
Album Name Ad Majorem Sathanas Gloriam
Type Album
Released date 19 June 2006
Music StyleBlack Metal
Members owning this album191

Tracklist

1. Wound Upon Wound 03:32
2. Carving a Giant 04:12
3. God Seed (Twilight of the Idols) 04:16
4. Sign of an Open Eye 04:06
5. White Seed 04:39
6. Exit 03:33
7. Untamed Forces 02:39
8. Prosperity and Beauty 04:54
Total playing time 31:51

Gorgoroth (NOR)

Review @ Nerikull

16 August 2018

Pure, pummelling (near) perfection.

This is another album where I know I’m going to get heat for my opinion, but I’ll forge ahead. This is seventh full album from Gorgoroth, “Ad Majorem Sathanas Gloriam” (For the Greater Glory of Satan), and may be one of my favorite of their releases. Again, this is a more aggressive style than earlier works, which is in part due to the album being written primarily by King and Gaahl. It’s fairly easy to hear the difference in how Infernus composes songs as opposed to King and Gaahl. He favors a more atmospheric feel to the music, which is not to be found here.
Once again, Frost* of Satyricon lends his drumming expertise to the group, and he impresses with his speed, accuracy, and feeling that only he can bring in his style. Infernus does well in bringing a double-guitar tracking that adds dimension to every song. King’s bass anchors the guitars with his under-the-surface rumble, and Gaahl’s voice rages better than any prior album. I can’t even pick a single track as a favorite, though “Sign of an Open Eye”, “God Seed”, and “Exit” are highlights. The only detriment to this album is the track “White Seed”. It seems so out of place on this album, and is certainly the weakest song of the eight.
The production was a welcome return to balance, and the horrible clipping and overblown distortion is thankfully reduced to a minimum. This one seems to have a bit more polish than other offerings from Gorgoroth, which wasn’t bad at all. The rawness is still there.

This would be the last album with King and Gaahl, as most fans already know what happened between them and Infernus. It would be around three years before a new Gorgoroth album would be released, and it would be another style shift, but was it for the better?

