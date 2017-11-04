Finnish "Epic Film Score" -metallers Ravenia have released a new single and lyric video “Creators Of The Apocalypse”. Led by the angelic voice of Armi Päivinen the trailer music and epic film score metal hybrid will please both fans of trailer music, such as Two Steps From Hell, Really Slow Motion, etc.. as well as lovers of symphonic metal.
Tracklist:
1. Creators Of The Apocalypse
2. In The Ever After
You can check out the official lyric video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OaX4Ci1jAs&t=14s
About Ravenia
Ravenia is a trailer music and epic film score metal hybrid, founded in 2013. We are unique in our kind, our roots are made of metal but our branches extend beyond the ordinary.
We are here to give you the best of both worlds!
Ravenia released their debut album "Beyond The Walls Of Death" 2016 via Inner Wound Recordings.
The album got great reviews and response both from the critics and the audience.
Ravenia has also been composing trailer music for Hollywood based Colossal Trailer Music,
alongside some of the best trailer music composers.
facebook.com/raveniaofficial
twitter.com/raveniaofficial
raveniaofficial.com
Source : https://www.facebook.com/raveniaofficial
