Saturday 06 May 2017 - 13:39:27 by Hellsheimer
|Kynesis : New Official Videoclip
Italian Post Metallers KYNESIS premiere new official videoclip
The album “Pandora” is out today via ARGONAUTA Records, and it’s available here (http://bit.ly/2o7IpH5).
Mastered by Magnus Lindberg, the new album “Pandora” is a stunning mix of sonorities in the vein of CULT OF LUNA and ISIS with digressions into MY DYING BRIDE and PINK FLOYD territories.
Source : http://www.neeceeagency.com/
Tags : Kynesis, Gothic Metal, New track available, Video
