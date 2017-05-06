PORTAL : SPIRIT OF METAL | SPIRIT OF ROCK           English
Kynesis : New Official Videoclip
Saturday 06 May 2017 - 13:39:27 by Hellsheimer

Italian Post Metallers KYNESIS premiere new official videoclip



The album “Pandora” is out today via ARGONAUTA Records, and it’s available here (http://bit.ly/2o7IpH5).

Mastered by Magnus Lindberg, the new album “Pandora” is a stunning mix of sonorities in the vein of CULT OF LUNA and ISIS with digressions into MY DYING BRIDE and PINK FLOYD territories.

Source : http://www.neeceeagency.com/


    • Kynesis

    Gothic Metal
    Italy



