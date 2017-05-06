NEWS Kynesis : New Official Videoclip Saturday 06 May 2017 - 13:39:27 by Hellsheimer



Italian Post Metallers KYNESIS premiere new official videoclip







The album “Pandora” is out today via ARGONAUTA Records, and it’s available here (http://bit.ly/2o7IpH5).



Mastered by Magnus Lindberg, the new album “Pandora” is a stunning mix of sonorities in the vein of CULT OF LUNA and ISIS with digressions into MY DYING BRIDE and PINK FLOYD territories.



Source : http://www.neeceeagency.com/

Tags : Kynesis, Gothic Metal, New track available, Video



