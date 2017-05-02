NEWS Obelyskkh : The Providence LP By German Sludge Quartet Streaming Tuesday 02 May 2017 - 18:18:54 by Hellsheimer







The Providence, the fourth LP by German doom/sludge quartet OBELYSKKH, is out now in Europe and approaching US release through Exile On Mainstream.



The title of the new OBELYSKKH excursion might remind one of H. P. Lovecraft's iconic poem, and you'd not be wrong, as these classic words provided inspiration for lyrical content and the artwork for The Providence. But that's only one dimension. The other is illustrated almost perfectly by French revolutionist Victor Hugo: "Above all, you can believe in Providence in either of two ways, either as thirst believes in the orange, or as the ass believes in the whip." The band lived by this message, beating the record out of themselves, fighting an uphill battle.



As with their previous album, The Providence was recorded and mixed by Andy Naucke and mastered by Brad Boatright (Sleep, Tragedy, High On Fire, From Ashes Rise, Integrity), and again sees cover art crafted by Sebastian Feld/Marginal Ink.







The Providence will be released stateside on all digital platforms, CD, and 2xLP with three sides of music and a Side D etching on June 2nd through new AISA/Red/Sony stateside distribution; find preorders HERE. The album is out now in Europe with product available HERE



Following the 2013 release of the band's groundbreaking third album, Hymn To Pan, which struck less than one year after its predecessor, White Lightnin', the Franconian doomsters found themselves in a state of turmoil and a line-up change with bass player Dirty Dave being replaced by Seb Duster. These ups and downs, alongside the massive honesty and emotionality in the band's routines, developed monstrous pressure, which is sonically channeled into this album, The Providence surging with massive weight, groove, and darkness. The album sees OBELYSKKH leaving huge parts of their former approach behind. Less psychedelic, with more groove -- not stoner rock, but more on the side of doom than grueling sludge - yet still delivered in a crushing maelstrom.



