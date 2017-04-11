NEWS Forbidden Forest : new song and music video Tuesday 11 April 2017 - 16:19:59 by symphonium









with a new song and musicvideo

















The song was recorded at Norsk Lydstudio with Peter Michelsen (Donkeyboy) as producer.



are proud to tell that Benny Braaten (Folket Bortafor Nordavinden and Origami Galaktika), came to the studio with Horn, Jew's harp, choir and did some help with the lyrics. Benny Braaten has also a central role in the music video.







Together with Lars Jamvold (Jala Production), the band shoot a music video with an entire viking-village (Lidir Viking- og Bueskytterlag). Two mayors (Lier & Øvre Eiker kommune) contributed in the video. Tore Petterson, well-known from norwegian television, acted as a chief. Artist Sine Marie Pedersen as Wood Nymph. Even Øystein Remme from Remme Brothers Band has an appearance in video















