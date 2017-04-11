NEWS Damas : Release of the first album "Ici Commence le Silence". Tuesday 11 April 2017 - 16:17:21 by Drarrell















The band of Heavy / Thrash Metal from France released their first album "Ici Commence le Silence'" on March 29th.













Tracklist:







1. Quand Finit l'Innocence







2. Haine







3. Singularité Initiale







4. L'Ange Déchu







5. Forcé à l'Abnégation







6. Alliance Brisée







7. Vengeance







8. Hérétique







9. Ombre Funeste











The album, produced independently, is available on main digital platforms. Three songs are directly listenable on the Youtube page of the group:























Source : The band of Heavy /from France released their first album "Ici Commence le Silence'" on March 29th.Tracklist:1. Quand Finit l'Innocence2. Haine3. Singularité Initiale4. L'Ange Déchu5. Forcé à l'Abnégation6. Alliance Brisée7. Vengeance8. Hérétique9. Ombre FunesteThe album, produced independently, is available on main digital platforms. Three songs are directly listenable on the Youtube page of the group:Source : https://www.facebook.com/pg/DamasMetalMusic/

Tags : Damas, Heavy Metal



0 Comment



Add a comment