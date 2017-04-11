PORTAL : SPIRIT OF METAL | SPIRIT OF ROCK           English
login :
Subscribing   Pass lost ?   

                       
Browse List: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Browse by Genre  
NEWS
Damas : Release of the first album "Ici Commence le Silence".
Tuesday 11 April 2017 - 16:17:21 by Drarrell




 


The band of Heavy / Thrash Metal from France released their first album "Ici Commence le Silence'" on March 29th.






Tracklist:



1. Quand Finit l'Innocence



2. Haine



3. Singularité Initiale



4. L'Ange Déchu



5. Forcé à l'Abnégation



6. Alliance Brisée



7. Vengeance



8. Hérétique



9. Ombre Funeste


 


The album, produced independently, is available on main digital platforms. Three songs are directly listenable on the Youtube page of the group:








 


Source : https://www.facebook.com/pg/DamasMetalMusic/

Tags : Damas, Heavy Metal

0 Comment

  •   Add a comment
    • Damas

    Thrash Heavy
    France



    Spirit of Metal Webzine © 2003-2017 ‘Made by Metal’ Contact - Links
    Follow us :