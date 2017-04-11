Tuesday 11 April 2017 - 16:17:21 by Drarrell
|Damas : Release of the first album "Ici Commence le Silence".
The band of Heavy / Thrash Metal
from France released their first album "Ici Commence le Silence'" on March 29th.
Tracklist:
1. Quand Finit l'Innocence
2. Haine
3. Singularité Initiale
4. L'Ange Déchu
5. Forcé à l'Abnégation
6. Alliance Brisée
7. Vengeance
8. Hérétique
9. Ombre Funeste
The album, produced independently, is available on main digital platforms. Three songs are directly listenable on the Youtube page of the group:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/pg/DamasMetalMusic/
Tags : Damas, Heavy Metal
